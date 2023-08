Donald Trump at the first tee during the final round of LIV Golf Bedminster at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, last week. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

A key witness in the special counsel’s classified documents case against Donald Trump reversed his testimony and implicated the former president and his associates after switching from a lawyer paid for by a Trump PAC group, according to a filing from the special counsel’s office.