Donald Trump has slammed "liberal" Hollywood and said the entertainment industry is racist.

'They are the true Racists, and are very bad for our Country' - Donald Trump takes aim at 'liberal' Hollywood

The president, a frequent target for criticism from celebrities, said Hollywood is "very bad" for the US and accused it of trying to "inflame and cause chaos".

He tweeted: "Liberal Hollywood is Racist at the highest level, and with great Anger and Hate! They like to call themselves 'Elite,' but they are not Elite. In fact, it is often the people that they so strongly oppose that are actually the Elite.

"The movie coming out is made in order to inflame and cause chaos. They create their own violence, and then try to blame others.

"They are the true Racists, and are very bad for our Country!"

Mr Trump, who before becoming president appeared in several films and TV shows, did not say which film he was referring to, although Universal's upcoming satirical thriller, The Hunt, has proved controversial.

It stars Hilary Swank as a "deplorable" being hunted by so-called elites. Following the recent spate of mass shootings, the film's advertising campaign has been paused.

Mr Trump's tweets echoed earlier comments he made at a White House press conference, where he also called Hollywood racist.

He said: "They treat conservatives, Republicans, totally different than they treat others."

The president, whose star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame has been repeatedly vandalised, also said "all of the heads of the biggest companies" in Hollywood would be meeting with him.

Mr Trump has recently criticised the video game industry in the wake of a spate of mass shootings, partially blaming "gruesome and grisly" games for creating a "culture of violence".

