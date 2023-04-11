| 4.9°C Dublin

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes will be jailed this month after judge denies plea for bail during appeal

Graeme Massie

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes will be jailed by the end of the month after a judge refused her request to remain out of prison while she appeals her conviction.

Holmes must self-report to a prison camp on April 27 to begin the 11.25-year sentence she was handed after a jury convicted her on multiple counts of defrauding investors in her blood-testing start-up.

