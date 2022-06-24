| 15.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

The US Supreme Court has overturned Roe v Wade, potentially forcing women and girls to carry pregnancies to term. What happens now?

Anti-abortion demonstrators celebrate outside the US Supreme Court in Washington today following the overturning of the landmark Roe v Wade abortion decision. Photo: Reuters/Michael Mccoy Expand
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reacts to the overturning of Roe v Wade during her weekly news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. Photo: Reuters/Mary F. Calvert Expand

Close

Anti-abortion demonstrators celebrate outside the US Supreme Court in Washington today following the overturning of the landmark Roe v Wade abortion decision. Photo: Reuters/Michael Mccoy

Anti-abortion demonstrators celebrate outside the US Supreme Court in Washington today following the overturning of the landmark Roe v Wade abortion decision. Photo: Reuters/Michael Mccoy

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reacts to the overturning of Roe v Wade during her weekly news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. Photo: Reuters/Mary F. Calvert

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reacts to the overturning of Roe v Wade during her weekly news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. Photo: Reuters/Mary F. Calvert

/

Anti-abortion demonstrators celebrate outside the US Supreme Court in Washington today following the overturning of the landmark Roe v Wade abortion decision. Photo: Reuters/Michael Mccoy

Alex Woodward

THE US Supreme Court has overturned key rulings enshrining constitutional protections for abortion care, leaving it up to states to determine whether to ban the procedure and potentially forcing women and girls to carry pregnancies to term. It marks a stark reversal of precedent that upends bodily autonomy protections in America.

The court’s conservative majority dismissed rulings from 1973’s Roe v Wade and 1992’s Planned Parenthood v Casey to uphold a Mississippi law banning abortion access at 15 weeks of pregnancy.

Most Watched

Privacy