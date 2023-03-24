The Stormy Daniels hush-money case against Donald Trump could backfire – and here’s why
Thomas Gift© Independent.co.uk
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s pending case against Donald Trump over hush money payments sure doesn’t look like a slam dunk.
Latest North America
Man found dead with family and visiting teenagers ‘kept wife under lock and key’
‘Godfather of AI’ quits Google with grave warning for future of humanity
Friend backs up writer’s claim she was raped by Donald Trump
Seven bodies found in house during search for missing teenagers
Ethical concerns raised as mind-reading AI technology is developed by scientists in US
Van was the man who inspired me, says ‘insulted’ Ed Sheeran during copyright case
I’ll drink to that: Bar from ‘Cheers’ in TV props auction
Women of my generation stayed silent, says Donald Trump’s rape accuser
Ongoing search for Texas shooter Francisco Oropeza widens after false alarm sighting
Tornado tosses cars in the air in Florida
Top Stories
The grave of the mother of two Hollywood actors has been discovered in Sligo
Ed Sheeran ‘upset’ at missing funeral of his beloved granny in Wexford as he ‘defends his integrity’ in US court battle
Dublin woman accused of sexually assaulting another woman at Luas stop is refused bail
‘I feel I’m living in a beer garden’ – residents object to drink licence for Malahide Castle concerts
Latest NewsMore
Ireland’s services sector powers ahead but inflation weighing on firms
€25m pledge to hire 854 more nurses this year – amid warnings unsafe staffing a patient risk
Alzheimer's drug slows cognitive decline by up to 35pc in late-stage trial
Donald Trump speaks to media in Doonbeg
Live | Donald Trump says Ireland has done a good job in ‘luring’ US companies as he arrives at Doonbeg resort
Colin Healy reported to have stepped down as Cork City boss
Mo Salah on target as Liverpool see off Fulham to keep slim Champions League qualification hopes alive
Man City return to top as Erling Haaland sets new Premier League goalscoring record in win over West Ham
Dermot Kennedy's pop-up gig in Toners pub
Guinness Live & Rising was launched in spectacular style by global superstar Dermot Kennedy