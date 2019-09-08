'The smell of dead bodies is everywhere, it's in the water' - fears of a 'staggering' death toll in wake of Hurricane Dorian

Bahamian leaders believe hundreds and perhaps thousands remained missing in the archipelago nation of about 400,000 people, even as the official death toll rose only to 43 as of late last Friday.

Hurricane Dorian, the most powerful hurricane on record to hit The Bahamas, parked itself over part of the archipelago for almost two days earlier this week, pummelling it with Category 5 winds, with some gusts topping 320kmh.

The hurricane levelled some neighbourhoods, swallowed others with storm surges and caused what one official described as a "staggering" number of deaths.

Dorian also devastated parts of the Outer Banks islands off North Carolina, last Friday and it continued to push northward along the US Atlantic coast. It brought tropical storm force winds to south-eastern Massachusetts, Nantucket Island and Martha's Vineyard.

It was expected to make landfall in Canada's Nova Scotia province last night with winds of about 150kmh and leave up to 18cm of rain before pushing further east as a weakened post-tropical storm by today.

The Bahamas had only a slight (10pc) chance of rain yesterday that was not expected to hamper relief efforts as Bahamas health minister Duane Sands spoke of "a tremendous loss of life".

The medical chief of staff at Princess Margaret Hospital in Nassau said two refrigerated 12-metre trucks would be needed to hold the "staggering" number of bodies likely to be found.

"We've ordered lots of body bags," said Dr Caroline Burnett-Garraway.

The UN estimated 70,000 people were in "immediate need of life-saving assistance" such as food, water and shelter. The UN World Food Programme was airlifting storage units, generators, prefab offices and satellite equipment as well as eight tonnes of ready-to-eat meals.

The US Red Cross said it had committed an initial $2m (€1.8m) to help The Bahamas recover from the hurricane, with food, water, shelter and other necessities.

Near an area called The Mudd in Marsh Harbour, a commercial hub, witnesses reported most houses levelled, the body of a man lying near a main street and dead dogs floating in water. Some residents were leaving the area with meagre possessions, while others were determined to remain.

Relief groups were focusing on getting doctors, nurses and medical supplies into the hardest-hit areas and helping survivors get food and safe drinking water.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings committed $1m for hurricane relief and its ship Norwegian Breakaway left Miami last Thursday with supplies donated by the company and its employees, in addition to items collected by the city of Miami and various charities.

Celebrity chef Jose Andres and members of his non-profit World Central Kitchen were on the ground in The Bahamas to aid hurricane survivors by preparing thousands of meals.

The risk of outbreaks of diarrhea and water-borne diseases is high, as drinking water may be tainted with sewage, according to the Pan American Health Organisation, which described the situation for some people on the Abaco Islands as "desperate."

Claudin Loriston (39), a Haitian carpenter, said he and his three young children were among the "lucky ones" to get on a plane out of Abaco. He said he had no documents with him, but would try to get a job to support his family.

"There are too many dead bodies there. The government needs to remove everyone from the island, the smell is everywhere, it's in the water."

Sunday Independent