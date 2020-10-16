The Mean Fiddler has announced it will close its doors in 10 days. Pic: The Mean Fiddler

It’s a sad day for Irish immigrants in New York as one of the city’s most famous Irish pubs, The Mean Fiddler, has announced that it’s closing its doors.

Known for its homely pub grub and late-night dances, the Manhattan bar is sadly closing down after 15 years of providing pints to immigrants and tourists alike.

Taking to social media, The McNamee family wrote: “We have some sad news to announce. So with a heavy heart we have to say goodbye to all customers who have entered our doors and danced the night away.”

The publicans explained that they have tried to make a deal with the landlord “but it wasn’t to be”.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank all the people who have come through our doors from all corners of the world for the last 15 years,” they added.

“I have no regrets as it is all happy memories. I hate leaving here but we have had an incredible 15 years and I will cherish them forever.

“To all our staff and current staff you were the life and soul of the mean fiddler.”

However, regulars will have a chance to say goodbye as the much-loved bar won’t close for another 10 days.

Referencing the restrictions due to Covid-19, the publicans said they wish they could have one more “fiddler night” but “the fiddler mayhem” will live on.

“I remember the nights looking around when it was jammed with industry people from all over NY,” they added.

“I wish i could go back for one night and have a fiddler night but we will have to keep that on hold till the next chapter is opened.

“Much love and respect to everyone who have enjoyed appreciate the crazy fiddler nights. Thank you from The McNamee Family.”

The Facebook post has received almost 3,000 likes and comments and almost 500 shares, with Irish New Yorkers sharing their devastation towards the news.

One customer wrote: “Soo many great memories here throughout the years that I will never forget it’s such a shame to see I pass on my condolences!”

While another said: “ So sorry to hear this. May have been a bit since I visited the Fiddler but I still remember when you guys were first opening up and how much we were all cheering for your success and then impressed with how great a place it became. Thanks for the memories and good times.”

A third wrote: “I'm so sorry to hear this. Whenever my brother and I would go to NYC, your awesome bar was always on our list to hit up. We'll always remember The Mean Fiddler.”

