The alternatives to Trump for Republican 2024 presidential nomination are hardly an improvement

While Trump’s star power is on the wane, the new wave of Republican presidential contenders scarcely seem any better. Where are all the true conservatives?

Pushing the &lsquo;big lie&rsquo;: Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz. Photo by Tom Williams via Getty Expand

Jennifer Rubin

It was inevitable that former US president Donald Trump would announce his candidacy for a second presidential term. His narcissism, coupled with his (false) belief that running for office would stave off an indictment, all but guaranteed he would run.

What is not inevitable is that he will be the Republican nominee. The trouble is, few of his likely primary opponents will be any better than he is. Aside from potential contenders Representative Liz Cheney and Maryland governor Larry Hogan, there is nary a “conservative” in the GOP pool of likely presidential candidates, if that term has any meaning at all. Modern conservatism — as it applied to Ronald Reagan or John McCain — entails support for democracy (not Russia or other thugocracies) and the rule of law; limits on the scope of government (especially on the executive branch); an appreciation that immigration is the lifeblood of America and critical to economic prosperity; and preference for free markets (not cronyism or corporatism).

