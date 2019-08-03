MULTIPLE people have been killed in an attack at a shopping complex in El Paso, Texas, police and a mayor's aide have said.

Texas shooting: Several people killed and reports of 'multiple shooters' at El Paso shopping centre

Olivia Zepeda, chief of staff to El Paso Mayor Dee Margo, told CNN on Saturday that multiple people had been killed in the attack in or near Cielo Vista Mall in the city.

She said that suspects have been taken into custody, but was unable to say how many victims there were.

The police department is asking the public to stay away from the area and said they have received reports of 'multiple shooters'.

Armed Policemen gather next to an FBI armoured vehicle next to the Cielo Vista Mall Photo by Joel Angel JUAREZ / AFP)JOEL ANGEL JUAREZ/AFP/Getty Images

El Paso is in west Texas along the border with Mexico.

More to follow...

PA Media