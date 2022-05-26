| 11.1°C Dublin

Texas school shooting: Cries pierce night after parents of gun victims hear news they dread

Relatives asked to give DNA to identify children

Mourners at the City of Uvalde Town Square prayer vigil in the wake of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School. Photo: Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Expand
Xavier Lopez Expand
Tess Mata Expand
Alexandria Aniyah Rubio Expand
Rozina Sabur and Josie Ensor

The screams of parents could be heard from outside the makeshift crisis centre where they had gathered in Uvalde.

They had waited for hours, after completing the grim task of providing DNA, to learn whether their children had joined America’s ever-growing roll-call of school shooting victims.

