Roberto Marquez and his Israel Gil from Dallas erect a memorial to honour those who lost their lives when a gunman opened fire at Allen Premium Outlets mall in Allen, Texas, on Saturday. Photo: REUTERS/Jeremy Lock — © REUTERS

Federal officials are looking into whether the gunman who killed eight people at a Allen, Texas mall on Saturday expressed an interest in white supremacist ideology as they seek a motive for the attack, a law enforcement official said. The official cautioned the investigation is in its early stages.