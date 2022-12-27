Texas governor criticised after migrants bussed to sub-zero DC

The White House yesterday accused Texas governor Greg Abbott of endangering lives after busloads of migrants from the south-west border in Texas were dropped near vice-president Kamala Harris’s home in Washington DC on a cold Christmas Eve.

Republican Abbott, a vocal critic of Biden administration immigration policies, has not acknowledged the Christmas Eve drop and his office has not claimed responsibility.

An estimated 110 to 130 migrants seeking asylum in the US – many of them families with children – were placed on buses by Texas officials, immigrant aid groups said after the migrants arrived in the capital on Sunday.

“Governor Abbott abandoned children on the side of the road in below-freezing temperatures on Christmas Eve without co-ordinating with any federal or local authorities,” White House spokesman Abdullah Hasan said in a statement.

“The political games accomplish nothing and only put lives in danger.”

Texas has bussed thousands of migrants to Washington, New York city and Chicago, in what some critics have labelled a stunt amid a national debate over the high levels of immigrant arrivals along the US southern border.

Abbott has said previously that his state was purposefully bussing migrants to sanctuary cities, where law enforcement is discouraged from deporting immigrants.

Mr Hasan said the Biden administration was willing to work with Democrats and Republicans on solutions to the migrant issue.

Amy Fischer, an organiser with the Migrant Solidarity Mutual Aid Network, told NPR the migrants were immediately transferred onto city-provided buses in Washington DC and moved to a church that distributed hot food and clothes.

Claudia Tristan, a co-organiser with the same group, told Reuters yesterday that nearly all the migrants dropped near the vice-president’s home were already on their way to relatives and friends in the United States.

In a letter to US president Joe Biden on December 20, Mr Abbott said the state was overburdened with thousands of people crossing into Texas every day who risk freezing to death on city streets.

Hidalgo County, Texas, Judge Richard Cortez yesterday told CNN that localities in Texas like his were overwhelmed by the number of immigrants and could not accommodate them all.

“Bussing immigrants out of this area, in a way, helps us... but it’s not a solution to the problem,” said Judge Cortez, whose county borders Mexico.