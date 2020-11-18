| 14.2°C Dublin

Tension with Michelle, Trump, and sneaky cigarettes: Key takeaways from Barack Obama's ‘A Promised Land’

The former president, who held the White House with Joe Biden, has published his autobiography writes Liam Collins

U.S. President Barack Obama (L) and first lady Michelle Obama wave as they leave at the end of the Let Freedom Ring ceremony at the Lincoln Memorial August 28, 2013 in Washington, DC. The event was to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s &quot;I Have a Dream&quot; speech and the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) Expand

Liam Collins

Barack Obama’s new book A Promised Land was originally meant to be a single volume account of his eight-year presidency. “It didn’t go as planned,” he says – and has been split into two volumes.

The first, published yesterday, ends just months before his Irish visit and the reunion with his cousins in Moneygall, Co Tipperary. The book, along with Michelle Obama’s Becoming, is part of a $65m book deal negotiated with publishers Penguin Random.

Mutual roots

It was only after he was elected president that Obama and his vice-president Joe Biden discovered their mutual Irish roots.

