Tension with Michelle, Trump, and sneaky cigarettes: Key takeaways from Barack Obama's ‘A Promised Land’

Barack Obama’s new book A Promised Land was originally meant to be a single volume account of his eight-year presidency. “It didn’t go as planned,” he says – and has been split into two volumes.

The first, published yesterday, ends just months before his Irish visit and the reunion with his cousins in Moneygall, Co Tipperary. The book, along with Michelle Obama’s Becoming, is part of a $65m book deal negotiated with publishers Penguin Random.

It was only after he was elected president that Obama and his vice-president Joe Biden discovered their mutual Irish roots.

“Joe had deep roots in Scranton, Pennsylvania and took pride in his working class Irish heritage,” writes Obama. “It was only later, after we were elected, that we discovered our respective Irish forebears, both boot makers, had left Ireland for America five weeks apart.”

Obama says if he was seen as “temperamentally cool”, Biden was “a man without inhibitions, happy to share whatever popped into his head. It was an endearing trait, for he genuinely enjoyed people.”

But the downside is that he loves to hear himself talk in a town where everybody loves to hear themselves talk. He once described Obama as “articulate and bright and clean and a nice-looking guy” – which was interpreted as suggesting that “such characteristics in a Black man were noteworthy”.

“As I came to know Joe, though, I found his occasional gaffes to be trivial compared to his strengths,” writes Obama.

Seize your chance

In 2006, Democratic heavyweight Harry Reid called Obama to hi s office and told him that another 10 years in the Senate wouldn’t make him a better p resident.

“You get people motivated, especially young people, minorities, even middle-of-the-road white people. That’s different, you see. People are looking for something different.”

Before making a decision he was told: “You need to talk to Kennedy.”

Ted Kennedy’s office, he writes, was “full of history”, its walls cluttered with photographs of Camelot and paintings of Cape Cod, some by Kennedy himself.

He looked Obama in the eye and told him: “You don’t choose the time. The time chooses you. Either you seize what may turn out to be the only chance you have, or you decide you’re willing to live with the knowledge that the chance has passed you by.”

When he did move into the White House, Obama says the biggest pleasure of his first year in office was the gift of Bo, a Portuguese water dog, a present from Kennedy and his wife Vicki.

Tensions with Michelle

As the groundswell for Obama grew, so did the tension between himself and his wife Michelle as political chatter began to seep through the “cracks and crevices of our home life”.

When they finally sat down to discuss it, he told her: “Given everything that’s happened, I feel we have to give the idea a serious look.”

“Did you say we?” she replied. “You mean you, Barack. Not we. This is your thing. I’ve supported you the whole time, because I believe in you, even thought I hate politics.”

She told him that now, just as they had achieved stability “even if it’s still not normal, not the way I’d choose for us to live” he was telling her he wanted to run for president.

“God, Barack,” she asked, “when is it going to be enough?”

Before he could answer, she’d gone into the bedroom and closed the door.

‘I love nuns’

When the central plank of his administration – “Obamacare” – was finally passed, he was left giving thanks to an Irish-American nun.

Not only were the Republicans virulently against the Affordable Care Act, but the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops announced it couldn’t support the bill either, convinced its prohibition of the use of federal subsidies for abortion services wasn’t strong enough.

An unlikely ally arrived in the form of Sister Carol Keehan, “a soft-spoken, perpetually cheerful nun” who was head of America’s Catholic hospitals.

“Not only did the 66-year-old Daughter of Charity break with the bishops by insisting that the passage of the bill was vital to fulfilling her organisation’s mission of caring for the sick; she inspired the leaders of Catholic women’s orders representing more than 50,000 American nuns to sign a public letter endorsing the bill.”

That night in the White House, Obama told staffers: “I love nuns.”

Sneaking a smoke

For Obama there was what he called “a final stress reliever” but one which had been “a chronic source of tension throughout my marriage”. He was smoking five to 10 cigarettes a day.

It was, he said, “the lone vice that had carried over from the rebel days of my youth”.

Despite vowing to give up the fags when things settled down, he found himself wandering out to the third- floor terrace of the White House after Michelle and their children had gone to bed for a sneaky one. Then one day his daughter Malia, smelling a cigarette on his breath, asked if he’d been smoking.

“Faced with the prospect of lying to my daughter or setting a bad example, I called the White House doctor and asked him to send me a box of nicotine gum.” He never smoked again – but he became addicted to gum.

Trump’s fake news

Obama makes no apologies for his humiliation of Donald Trump at a White House Correspondents dinner in Washington in 2011.

Earlier that year the owner of Trump Towers told a conference in Washington: “Our current president came out of nowhere… The people that went to school with him, they never saw him, they don’t know who he is. It’s crazy.”

Trump paid investigators to go to Hawaii and told Fox News, as he hinted at seeking the nomination to run for president, that Obama didn’t have a birth certificate. Obama was even more annoyed the mainstream media took up these claims. “We’re not going to be able to do [normal politics] if we just make stuff up and pretend the facts are not facts,” he warned a White House briefing.

At the White House Correspondents dinner in May, 2011 he ridiculed Trump who was sitting in the star-studded audience.

“Now, I know that he’s taken some flak lately, but no one is happier, no one is prouder to put this birth certificate matter to rest than the Donald. And that’s because he can finally get back to focusing on the issues that matter – like, did we fake the moon landing?” As he continued in that vein the audience “howled” with laughter as Trump sat in silence, “cracking a tepid smile”.

But the same reporters “who laughed at my jokes” would continue to give Trump and the publishers, a reference to Murdoch, “vie to have him at their table”.

Death of bin Laden

The continued freedom of Osama bin Laden was “a taunt to American power,” he writes.

A day before the ninth anniversary of the terrorist attack on the Twin Towers, CIA bosses told him “we think we have a lead”.

They had identified a compound in an affluent neighbourhood 56 kilometres north of Islamabad, Pakistan.

One man never left the compound but walked in circles in a small garden and they nicknamed him The Pacer.

Having ruled out a missile strike Bill McRaven was chosen to head a Navy SEAL commando mission to capture or kills the 9/11 mastermind. On Friday, April, 29 Obama gave the go-ahead for the mission.

“This was the first and only time as president I’d watch a military operation unfold in real time, with ghostly images moving across the screen…

“Then with a suddenness I didn’t expect, we heard… Geronimo ID’d… Geronimo EKIA (enemy killed in action).”

As his eyes remained glued to the video feed, Biden put his hand on Obama’s shoulder, squeezed and said: “Congratulations boss.”

George Mitchell in the Middle East

Obama was determined to make an impact on the worsening conflict in the Middle East.

To illustrate its importance he appointed former Senate majority leader George Mitchell as his special envoy to the region.

“Mitchell was a throwback – a hard driving, pragmatic politician with a thick Maine accent who had demonstrated his peacemaking skills by negotiating the 1998 Good Friday Agreement which brought an end to the decades-long conflict between Catholics and Protestants in Northern Ireland,” writes Obama.

The talks eventually culminated in the Israeli and Palestinian leaders Benjamin Netanyahu and Mahmoud Abbas being joined by President Hosni Mubarak of Egypt and King Abdullah of Jordan in the White House

But to no avail. The talks failed.

“George Mitchell tried to put things in perspective, reminding me that during negotiations to end the Northern Ireland conflict ‘we had 700 bad days – and one good one’.”