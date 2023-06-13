Ten wounded in shooting after Denver Nuggets win first NBA title
Brendan O'Brien
Ten people were wounded in a shooting in downtown Denver, Colorado early on Tuesday after basketball fans poured onto city streets to celebrate the Denver Nuggets winning their first NBA championship, police said.
