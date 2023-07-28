Teenager reappears after being missing for nearly four years

An 18-year-old woman who ran away from her Arizona home nearly four years ago reappeared this week when she walked into a Montana police station to report herself safe, authorities said. Alicia Navarro ran away from her home in Glendale, Ariz., on Sept. 15, 2019, at the age of 14. Navarro, who was diagnosed on the autism spectrum, left a note at the time that read, "I ran away. I will be back, I swear. I'm sorry." Her disappearance prompted an extensive search by local authorities and the FBI, but she was never found. In a press conference Wednesday, Glendale police spokesperson Jose Santiago said that Navarro walked into a police station in Montana this week to identify herself. Santiago did not reveal her exact whereabouts, only that it was a small town near the border with Canada. Glendale police were notified when she turned herself in, and confirmed her identity with her family. "She is by all accounts safe, she is by all accounts healthy, and she is by all accounts happy," Santiago said. “We also have a message from Alicia herself, who is asking for privacy. This has been a traumatic situation for her, as you can imagine, but she is looking to be able to move on in her life.” Santiago said Navarro “basically asked for help to clear her off of a missing juvenile list,” and is not being held or facing any charges. A video shared by the Glendale Police Department shows Navarro confirming to investigators that, “no, nobody hurt me.” Glendale Police Lt. Scott Waite said Navarro came into the Montana police station alone, and has been cooperating with investigators. He said it’s still unclear whether she was with anyone during the time she was missing, and police are continuing to investigate what happened. Waite said Navarro has had the opportunity to see her mother, and that the reunion was “extremely overwhelming” for all involved, including detectives.