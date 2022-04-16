Teenager found 750 miles away from home almost three years after he disappeared

A teenager who vanished from California has been found alive and well almost three years after he disappeared.

Connerjack Oswalt went missing in Clearlake on September 28th, 2019, when he was 16 years old.

He was reported missing to the Police the following day.

Read More

The teenager, who has autism, was found over 750 miles away in Summit County, Utah on April 9th 2022.

It came after locals in the area reported to police that there was a homeless person wandering around pushing a shopping trolley.

Although they responded to the calls each time, the young man refused any help.

Eventually last weekend, a concerned citizen reported that he was sleeping outside a gas station when they were able to find out who he was.

Sheriff Justin Martinez told FOX 13 News: “As we’ve dealt with this individual he has never been aggressive towards law enforcement but he’s been resistant towards law enforcement.

“Deputies [were] dispatched early in the morning and it’s the same individual we’ve been dealing with the past couple of weeks.”

“This morning he’s very cold, he’s shivering, he’s obviously had a rough night,” he continued.

Police were able to convince the young man to warm up in the front seat of their vehicle. He consented to a finger scan but wouldn’t tell them his name.

The scan came back to say there was a warrant out for Connerjack Oswald in Nevada.

“The Deputies again felt there’s more to this story, there’s something more this individuals being resistant, reluctant to communicate,” said Sheriff Martinez.

Dispatchers began combing through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children database.

“After about 16 pages of scouring through names and photographs and trying to find something that might match up, came up with the name, Connerjack Oswalt.”

Once he was identified, they contacted his family who had moved from California to Idaho after their home was damaged by a wildfire.

We’ve had a lot of false hope over the last two and a half years,” said Gerald Flint, Connerjack’s stepfather.

“Honestly, I’m still dumbstruck by the situation. To find him alive is incredible,” he continued.

“We’re just grateful that he’s safe and he’s alive and we have our son back. That’s the most important thing ever for us,” he mother Suzanne added.