Teen denies she's 'evil dwarf' who masqueraded as child and tried to kill adoptive parents

Natalia Grace Barnett suffers from a form of dwarfism called spondyloepiphyseal.

She was adopted in 2010 by an Indiana couple, now divorced, who are alleged to have abandoned her more than five years ago - leaving her alone in an apartment before fleeing north to Canada.

Michael Barnett (43) and his then-wife, Kristine (45) contend they thought they were adopting an eight-year-old child, but now allege Natalia is a "sociopath" and a "con artist" who is actually an adult woman.

In 2012 they had her age legally changed to 22, but they now believe she may be as old as 33. Kristine and Michael Barnett, now divorced, adopted Natalia in 2010. They moved to Canada in 2013.

Natalia insists she is 16, and said: "I just want people to hear my side." Last Thursday she tearfully told the US chat show Dr Phil that she was indeed a teenager, and was baffled by the Barnett's claims.

"They say that you scammed them. That you lied about your age and came over here and terrorised them," the host said. He asked her whether she was an "evil dwarf... an evil psychopath demon child".

"It's not true at all," she replied, tears rolling down her cheeks as she denied ever wanting to kill them. "I'm 16. I was six years old when I came to the United States."

Natalia claimed that she lived with "at least 30 families" after first landing here from Ukraine before finally feeling "safe" when adopted by the Barnetts in Indiana.

Mr Barnett has said he and his ex-wife were suspicious from the beginning, after, on the first night, Mrs Barnett was giving Natalia a bath and noticed that she had full pubic hair. Later, he claimed they learned of her hiding her menstrual cycle.

Mr Barnett claims his adoptive daughter was threatening and violent - even dragging his wife towards an electric fence in a bid to harm her.

Mrs Barnett confronted the young woman after catching her pouring household cleaner into her coffee, her husband said.

He claims she replied: "I'm trying to kill you."

