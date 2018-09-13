A 14-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of his siblings after he allegedly suffocated them to death so they wouldn't "have to live in the hell that he did".

Teen (14) allegedly killed toddler siblings so they didn't 'have to live in the hell that he did'

The teen was arrested last week on juvenile charges of murder in the May 2017 killing of his 23-month-old half sister, Desiree McCartney, and the killing two months later of his 11-month-old stepbrother, Nathaniel Ritz, at their home in Indianapolis, according to ABC13.

Authorities claim that the teen used a towel to suffocate his half sister and a blanket to kill his stepbrother.

The teen appeared in court on Monday, and the judge said he'd rule on whether the teen is competent to stand trial before deciding whether to grant prosecutors' request that he be tried as an adult.

ABC13 reports that the teen told investigators that "he had a conversation with God about (his siblings), but he could not talk about it because he had promised God he wouldn't tell anyone."

He began "talking about saving Desiree and Nathaniel from hell and the chains of fire". He then added that "he didn't want them to have to live in the hell that he did," before going on to describe how he suffocated the children.

The teen told police that "hell" referred to "chores".

According to the affidavit, the teen's grandmother told investigators that when she asked him why he killed his siblings, he replied that "he didn't want them to be treated the way he had been." She said he also described how he'd firmly held the towel and blanket over their heads to suffocate them.

An uncle told investigators that the day before Nathaniel Ritz's death, the teen told him that Ritz's father had bloodied the teen's nose.

It was also alleged that shortly before the teen's half-sister's death, the boy squeezed a kitten so hard its insides came out, telling relatives it had scratched him, according to ABC13.

