News North America

Thursday 12 April 2018

Teacher at Florida shooting school arrested after leaving gun in public toilet

Students are evacuated by police from Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018, after a shooter opened fire on the campus. (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)
Students are evacuated by police from Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018, after a shooter opened fire on the campus. (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)
Police and fire rescue vehicles following the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida (John McCall/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

A teacher at the Florida school where 17 people were shot dead has been arrested after authorities said he left a loaded gun in a public toilet, where a drunk homeless man picked it up and fired it.

No-one was injured but chemistry teacher Sean Simpson, from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, has been charged with failing to safely store his weapon.

Simpson, who carries a concealed weapons permit, left his Glock 9mm in a toilet at the Deerfield Beach Pier on Sunday, a Broward Sheriff's report said.

The 43-year-old told deputies he was returning to get it when he heard a gunshot, and found the man holding the gun.

Records show the teacher posted 250 dollar bail.

Online Editors

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News