Teacher at Florida shooting school arrested after leaving gun in public toilet

No-one was injured but chemistry teacher Sean Simpson, from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, has been charged with failing to safely store his weapon.

Simpson, who carries a concealed weapons permit, left his Glock 9mm in a toilet at the Deerfield Beach Pier on Sunday, a Broward Sheriff's report said.

The 43-year-old told deputies he was returning to get it when he heard a gunshot, and found the man holding the gun.