Taoiseach unaware McGregor would be at Chicago St Patrick's Day Parade

CONTROVERSIAL UFC fighter Conor McGregor was among those who marched in the Chicago St Patrick's Day parade along with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar today.

He took to the streets of the Windy City, walking alongside the mayor of Chicago, Rahm Emanuel - a one-time chief of staff for former US President Barack Obama.

Mr McGregor hit the headlines last week and faces up to 15 years in prison in the US after allegedly smashing a fan's phone in Miami.

Independent.ie understands that Mr Varadkar was not aware that Mr McGregor would be attending the parade and that it's organisers that decide who is invited.

Irish mixed martial artist Conor McGregor joins the St Patrick's Day Parade in Chicago. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

The massive parade lasts three hours and features marching pipe bands and Irish dancers.

A highlight of the day is the Chicago River being dyed green.

During the week police in Miami charged Mr McGregor with "strong-arm robbery and criminal mischief" after the alleged incident outside the Fontainebleau Hotel on Monday night.

According to the police report, the incident occurred while McGregor and the complainant were exiting the hotel and the fan tried to take a photo with him.

We are out here in Chicago supporting the First Responders with @binnysbev and @properwhiskey!

Thank you guys for the hospitality and for supporting these everyday heroes with me!

Let’s go everybody, St. Paddy’s weekend begins now!!! pic.twitter.com/lam2ijQ32X — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 16, 2019

Strong-armed robbery, a theft involving violence, is a second-degree felony in the state of Miami.

Conviction of the charge can lead to a heavy fine and a prison sentence not exceeding 15 years.

The sentence depends on criminal history, especially history of violence, the value of what was stolen and whether the victim was injured.

McGregor's lawyer said the Dublin man was giving his full co-operation in the case.

"I believe at the end of the day that we will successfully defend this case," Sam Rabin told 'Newstalk Breakfast'.

"I can't tell you what the outcome will be, but I certainly don't see him going to jail over something like this."

McGregor thanked his fans on social media for their support. "Patience in this world is a virtue I continue to work on," he wrote.

McGregor previously avoided a criminal record after he pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct at a UFC event in New York last year.

Online Editors