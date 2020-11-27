Talk of dynasty as daughter-in-law of US president considers Senate run

Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law is considering a run for the US Senate in a move that could start a new American political dynasty.

Lara Trump (38) who became a prominent campaigner for her father-in-law, said it would be “incredible” to stand in her home state of North Carolina. If successful, she would be the first member of the next generation of the Trump family to be elected to national office.

Donald Trump Jr, the president’s eldest son, and Ivanka, the president’s daughter, have both also been touted as possible future political candidates.

Ms Trump, a former television producer and personal trainer, is married to Eric Trump (36), the president’s second son. Their daughter Carolina is named after the state.

Ms Trump told Fox News: “It would be an incredible thing. It’s my home state, a state I love so much. And look, I think we need some strong Republicans in Washington DC. We had a great run with the Senate and the House this go-round, but you know, let’s see what happens.

“Let’s get through this one and then we’ll talk about the next one.”

During the last campaign, Ms Trump spoke at events and rallies around the country, including many in North Carolina, and had her own YouTube show.

She backed her father-in-law’s claims about voter fraud.

Each state sends two senators to Washington and the next Senate election in North Carolina takes place in 2022. The Republican incumbent, Richard Burr, plans to stand down, which could lead to numerous candidates entering the party’s primary race.

Mr Trump won North Carolina by 1.3pc in the presidential election.

Ivanka Trump (39), who has served as an adviser to her father, has not indicated any plans to run for public office in the immediate future.

