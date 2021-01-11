Suspects whose photos went viral among dozens arrested for Capitol attack

A supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump wearing a face mask takes part in a rally at Beverly Hills Gardens Park in Beverly Hills, California, U.S. January 9, 2021. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu

Federal agents have arrested two more rioters whose images went viral during the attack on the US Capitol, of one carrying off the House speaker’s lectern and another who wore horns and a fur pelt.

Dozens of people have been charged following the storming of the Capitol last Wednesday, with the FBI asking the public to help identify participants, given the proliferation of images of the riots on the internet. Five people have died, including a police officer.

Jacob Anthony Chansley, who featured prominently on social media wearing horns, a fur pelt, face paint and brandishing a spear adorned with the US flag, turned himself in to police.

Mr Chansley, also known as Jake Angeli, told agents “he came as part of a group effort with other ‘patriots’ from Arizona, at the request of president that all ‘patriots’ come to DC on January 6”.

A protester holding a cut out head of U.S. President Donald Trump takes part in an anti-Trump demonstration in Pershing Square, in downtown Los Angeles, California, U.S. January 9, 2021. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu

A protester holding a cut out head of U.S. President Donald Trump takes part in an anti-Trump demonstration in Pershing Square, in downtown Los Angeles, California, U.S. January 9, 2021. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu

Federal agents also arrested Adam Christian Johnson, whose photo as he smiled and waved as he carried off House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s lectern also went viral. Mr Johnson, of Parrish, Florida, also streamed live video on Facebook of himself as he walked the halls of the Capitol. The video has been removed from online platforms and all of Mr Johnson’s pages have been taken down.

On Saturday, Senator Mark Warner, a Democrat who is the incoming chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, wrote to the chief executives of 11 mobile carriers and social media companies, urging them to preserve content and associated meta-data connected to the riot, which erupted as lawmakers gathered to certify the election of Democratic President-elect Joe Biden.

In his letters, Mr Warner emphasised how the rioters documented the event and shared it through social media and text messages “to celebrate their disdain for our democratic process”.

Before his arrest, Mr Chansley gloated about how the crowd infiltrated the Capitol, forcing lawmakers to flee. “The fact that we had a bunch of traitors in office, hunkered down, put on gas masks and retreat to their underground bunker, I consider that a win,” he said to NBC News.

Jacob Anthony Chansley, also known as Jake Angeli, of Arizona, poses with his face painted in the colors of the U.S. flag as supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump gather in Washington DC on January 6, 2021. Photo: Stephanie Keith/Reuters

Jacob Anthony Chansley, also known as Jake Angeli, of Arizona, poses with his face painted in the colors of the U.S. flag as supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump gather in Washington DC on January 6, 2021. Photo: Stephanie Keith/Reuters

Mr Chansley faces several federal charges including violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. He had often been seen at rallies supporting Mr Trump.

Mr Johnson will appear in federal court today.

One man who was arrested in connection with the events at the Capitol and threats to lawmakers told FBI agents he arrived in Washington on Thursday, a day late for the rally, after being delayed en route in Ohio, federal court documents showed.

Cleveland Meredith was found with a Tavor X95 assault rifle, a Glock pistol, and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

He was detained in connection with making threats to Ms Pelosi after an FBI agent read January 7 text messages in which Meredith talked about “putting a bullet in her noggin” and running her over with his truck.

At least a dozen other people were facing criminal charges in US District Court for the District of Columbia in connection to the riot, and at least another 40 people faced lesser charges in the District of Columbia Superior Court. Many of them were charged on Thursday and released, with an order from the judge not to return to Washington unless for court appearances or meetings with their lawyers.

They included Richard Barnett, the Arkansas man who was photographed with his feet on a desk in Ms Pelosi’s office.

Nicholas Ochs, the self-professed leader of the Hawaii chapter of the far-right Proud Boys group and who made a failed bid for a seat in the Hawaii House of Representatives in November, was arrested on his return to Honolulu and charged with unlawful entry into restricted buildings or grounds.

