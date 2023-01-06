Suspected University of Idaho serial killer’s DNA ‘found on knife sheath at crime scene’

The DNA of a man accused of killing four University of Idaho students was found on a knife sheath recovered at the crime scene and mobile phone data shows in the months before the attack he was in the area of the victims’ home multiple times, an investigator has said.

The affidavit written by Brett Payne, a police corporal in Moscow, Idaho, was made public minutes before Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old criminal justice doctoral student at nearby Washington State University, was due to appear in court yesterday.

He had been extradited on Wednesday from Pennsylvania, where his parents live and where he was arrested.

Mr Kohberger is charged with four counts of murder and felony burglary over the November 13 attack.

According to the newly unsealed court documents, traces of DNA from a lone male later determined to be Mr Kohberger were found on the button of a leather knife sheath found in the rental home where the victims were killed.

The sheath had a US Marine Corps insignia on it, but there is no record of Mr Kohberger having served in the military.

A woman who also lived at the house told police that she awoke to the sound of crying during the pre-dawn attack and opened her bedroom door to find a masked man dressed in black, according to the court filing.

She said she stood in “frozen shock” as the man, whom she did not recognise, walked past her and towards a glass sliding door, the police investigator wrote. She then went back into her room and locked the door.

Surveillance footage captured near the home showed a white car – later identified as a Hyundai Elantra – drove by the home three times in the early morning hours of November 13, returning a fourth time at about 4.04am.

The car was next spotted on surveillance cameras leaving King Road 16 minutes later “at a high rate of speed”, Mr Payne wrote. Meanwhile, location data from Mr Kohberger’s mobile phone showed he had travelled to the area of the victims’ residence at least a dozen times between late June and the night of the killings, authorities said.

Investigators have not disclosed a possible motive or said whether they think Mr Kohberger knew any of the victims – Kaylee Goncalves (21), Madison Mogen (21), Xana Kernodle (20) and Ethan Chapin (20).

Mr Kohberger’s lawyer, Jason LaBar, said Mr Kohberger was eager to be exonerated and described him as “an ordinary guy”.