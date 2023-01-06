| 6.1°C Dublin

Suspected University of Idaho serial killer’s DNA ‘found on knife sheath at crime scene’

Mobile phone data linked to Bryan Kohberger and residence where four students were murdered

Murder accused Bryan Kohberger. Photo: Matt Rourke/Pool via Reuters

Murder accused Bryan Kohberger. Photo: Matt Rourke/Pool via Reuters

Rebecca Boone and Gene Johnson

The DNA of a man accused of killing four University of Idaho students was found on a knife sheath recovered at the crime scene and mobile phone data shows in the months before the attack he was in the area of the victims’ home multiple times, an investigator has said.

The affidavit written by Brett Payne, a police corporal in Moscow, Idaho, was made public minutes before Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old criminal justice doctoral student at nearby Washington State University, was due to appear in court yesterday.

