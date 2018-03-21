Suspected Texas serial bomber 'died in explosion' after being found by police - reports
A man suspected of a series of bombings in Austin, Texas, was killed late on Tuesday, local media reported, citing unnamed law enforcement sources.
The man detonated a bomb, media reported. Reuters could not immediately confirm the reports.
Federal agents were on the scene, the US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosive said on Twitter. It said nothing about whether the suspect had been killed.
Two people were killed and more injured by the a string of bombings in Austin, Texas's capital city, that began early this month.
The bombings began with parcels left on doorsteps, then continued with a bomb apparently set off by a tripwire on Sunday and two packages that detonated at FedEx Corp facilities on Tuesday.
