Suspect in parade crash horror had been released from jail ‘after running woman over in car’

Five died and 48 were injured in Wisconsin tragedy

Passersby attend to injured people after a car plowed through a crowd at a holiday parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, U.S., in this still image obtained from a November 21, 2021 social media video. Jordan Woynilko/Handout via REUTERS Expand
Darrell Brooks poses for a booking photograph at the Milwaukee County Jail in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, November 3, 2021. Photo: Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office/Handout via REUTERS Expand
The SUV narrowly misses a child moments before it ploughed into the parade. Photo: Jesus Ochoa/Reuters Expand
First responders attend to the injured Expand

Jamie Johnson

The man who ploughed into a crowd of people during a parade in Wisconsin, killing five and injuring 48 more, is a career criminal who was released from jail on Friday after running a woman over with his car.

Darrell Brooks Jr, a sex offender with a long list of previous charges spanning three decades, is now facing five counts of murder, police in the town of Waukesha said last night.

