Surfer hospitalised after shark attack on Northern California coast

Josh Marcus

A surfer was hospitalised after what officials believe was a shark attack on Wednesday off the Northern California coast.

Around 11am, someone on shore at Lover’s Point Beach in the town of Pacific Grove saw what appeared to be a struggle in the water and called 911, according to witnesses.

A surfer was later taken to the hospital with injuries to the leg and stomach, Pacific Grove city councilman Joe Amelia told KSBW.

“They got to him quickly,” a local fire official told the Carmel Pine Cone.

Officials have shut down the beach for the time being.


