Support for Donald Trump soars among Republicans following prosecution

According to a new poll, the former US president leads the field for the GOP nomination by a wide margin

Former US president Donald Trump in court in Manhattan, New York, earlier this week. Photo: Seth Wenig-Pool/Getty Images

The prosecution of former US president Donald Trump has evenly divided Americans but appears to have boosted his chances of winning the Republican nomination for the 2024 election, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll.

The poll was conducted on Wednesday and Thursday, following Tuesday’s indictment of Mr Trump on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records by prosecutors in New York City.

The survey found that 49pc of all Americans think it was right for prosecutors to pursue the criminal case.

The finding underscores the divide on matters revolving around Mr Trump, with 84pc of self-described Democrats saying the charges were merited but only 16pc of Republicans agreed.

Of the Republicans surveyed, 40pc said the case made them more likely to vote for Mr Trump in 2024, while 12pc said it made them less likely to support him and 38pc said it had no impact on their view.

The former president leads the field for the Republican nomination by a wide margin, with 58pc of Republicans saying he is their preferred nominee. That is up from 48pc in a Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Monday.

Florida governor Ron DeSantis, who has not entered the race, came in was second with 21pc.​ While Democrats and Republicans are split over the prosecution of the case, the survey showed a strong belief that Mr Trump arranged payments to Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal to keep them quiet about alleged affairs. Some 73pc of Americans believed that to be the case, including 55pc of Republicans.

However, 76pc of Republicans think some in law enforcement are working to delegitimise Mr Trump through politically motivated investigations, compared to 34pc of Democrats.