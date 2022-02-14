Superbowl 2022 half time show: Eminem takes a knee as he performs with Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg and Mary J Blige

Eminem, from left, performs with Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige and Snoop Dogg during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

American Football - NFL - Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show - Cincinnati Bengals v Los Angeles Rams - SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California, United States - February 13, 2022 Eminem kneels besides Dr Dre as they perform together during the halftime show REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Eminem took a knee as an all star hip hop line up including Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg and Mary J Blige performed a spectacular half time show at the Superbowl.

The rapper made the gesture following a performance of his hit song Lose Yourself in a nod to former NFL player Colin Kaepernick.

Kaepernick controversially took a knee in an act of protest against police brutality and racial discrimination during the national anthem at a 2016 preseason game.

It sparked an intense debate, with then US President Donald Trump calling for the NFL to fire any player who did not stand for the anthem.

The gesture has been picked up by sports stars around the world in a stance against racism.

Eminem, real name Marshall Mathers, joined his hip hop mentor Dr Dre and a host of other fellow artists including Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent for the spectaculat multi-million dollar show doe Superbowl 56.

Stood on top of a community housing set, he was surrounded by crowds of jumping dancers as he performed the song from the semi-autobiographical film 8 Mile, in which he stars.

Performed inside the 70,000 capacity SoFi stadium in Los Angeles, the halftime show contained themes of nostalgia and Californian pride.

Dr Dre and his protege Snoop kicked off the show with a rendition of their collaborative song The Next Episode, performed on top of the white community housing set, complete with low riders.

In a unexpected twist, rapper 50 cent, real name Curtis Jackson, appeared hanging upside down before joining the party with a performance of his hit song In Da Club.

Flipping the right way up and dropping down onto a dancefloor he broke into a rendition of his hit song In Da Club.

The rapper later poked fun at his strange and somewhat humorous entrance on social media.

Posting a meme of a straining boy with a pronounced forehead vein he wrote: “Waiting for @SnoopDogg and @drdre like ok who’s idea was it for me to be upside down again?”

waiting for @SnoopDogg and @drdre like ok who’s idea was it for me to be upside down again? FORCE episode 2 • https://t.co/jnbpt4Vpb3 pic.twitter.com/viVglgS4cX — 50cent (@50cent) February 14, 2022

Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Blige, and Lamar joined a list of celebrated musicians who have played during Super Bowl halftime shows, including Beyoncé, Madonna, Coldplay, Katy Perry, U2, Lady Gaga, Michael Jackson, Jennifer Lopez, and Shakira.

The Los Angeles Rams scored a late touchdown to beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl 56.

The Bengals looked set to win their first Super Bowl - just two years after being the NFL’s worst team - but the Rams scored their winning touchdown with just one minute 25 seconds left.

