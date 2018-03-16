Four people have been found dead in the rubble of a collapsed pedestrian bridge in south Florida, the Miami-Dade County fire chief has said.

'Stunned and saddened' - at least four people dead as pedestrian bridge collapses in Florida

Dave Downey said at a news briefing that the four people had been found at the scene by first responders. He also said nine victims were removed "early on" and taken to hospitals. He did not elaborate on their conditions.

He said "search and rescue mode" would be continuing after nightfall. Governor Rick Scott also spoke to reporters, saying "everybody is working hard to make sure we rescue anyone who can be rescued".

The Florida governor added that an investigation will get to the bottom of "why this happened and what happened". He said that if anyone had done anything wrong, "we will hold them accountable". The president of Florida International University has paid his condolences on Twitter, saying the bridge collapse in which four people died "stuns us, it saddens us".

"It's exactly the opposite of what we had intended and we want to express our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of those who have been affected," Mark Rosenberg said in the post on the university's profile.

Press Association