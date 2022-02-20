Stun grenades used on Ottawa trucker protest

Alexa Lavoie, a reporter with Canadian media outlet Rebel News, is carried to a treatment area during a protest against coronavirus restrictions in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada February 19, 2022. Photo: REUTERS/Kyaw Soe Oo

Canadian police yesterday used pepper spray and stun grenades in a final push to clear the capital of trucks and demonstrators who have occupied the downtown core of Ottawa for three weeks to protest against pandemic restrictions.

After clearing a portion of the blockade and making more than 100 arrests on Friday, 47 more arrests were made yesterday morning as police moved quickly to disperse the main portion of the blockade in front of parliament and the prime minister’s office.

“We told you to leave. We gave you time to leave. We were slow and methodical, yet you were assaultive and aggressive with officers,” police said in a statement to the truckers posted on Twitter.

Police used loudspeakers to warn the crowd to disperse or face arrest.

Protest organisers for the so-called Freedom Convoy said they had asked trucks to withdraw because of heavy-handed police tactics, and many trucks did exit the downtown core yesterday. Thirty-eight vehicles have been towed, police said.

Officers smashed vehicle windows to arrest people locked inside, but the overall number of protesters has dwindled dramatically compared with previous days, with around 200 remaining near the police cordon.

Some of those arrested yesterday wore body armour and had smoke grenades and other fireworks in their bags and vehicles, police said.

Loud bangs of stun grenades were heard. People were sprayed with “a chemical irritant in an effort to stop the assaultive behaviour and for officer safety”, police said.

Several large trucks that have been parked in front of parliament for weeks drove away as the police approached.

No tear gas has been used, police said.

The protesters initially wanted an end to cross-border Covid vaccine mandates for truck drivers, but the blockade has gradually turned into a demonstration against the Canadian government and prime minister Justin Trudeau.