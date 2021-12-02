Student (15) on terror charges as fourth school shooting victim dies

Parents comfort their children after the shooting at Oxford High School in Oxford, Michigan, on November 30. Photo: Eric Seals/USA Today via Reuters

A 15-year-old who opened fire on classmates at a Michigan high school, killing four and injuring others, is to face terrorism and murder charges. The announcement came last night shortly after the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a fourth victim, a 17-year-old, had died after the shooting at Oxford High School in Michigan.

“There are facts leading up in the shooting that suggest this was not just an impulsive act,” Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said.

She said “charging this person as an adult is necessary to achieve justice and protect the public. Any other option would put all of us at risk of this person because they could be released and still a threat.”

The four people who died were identified as Justin Shilling (17), who died yesterday; Hana St. Juliana (14); Madisyn Baldwin (17); and Tate Myre, (16) who died in a patrol car on Tuesday while sheriff’s deputies were rushing him to hospital.

The suspected gunman, Ethan Crumbley, is a 15-year-old sophomore at Oxford High School who attended class before he began shooting, allegedly firing 15 to 20 shots, officials said.

It remains unclear how he obtained the gun, which police said was purchased by his father on November 26.

Ms McDonald said Crumbley would be charged, as an adult, with one count of terrorism causing death; four counts of first-degree murder; seven counts of assault with intent to murder; and 12 counts of possession of a firearm.

She said additional charges could be added later, and charges against both of his parents are also under consideration.

Ms McDonald said she could not offer much detail because she did not want to jeopardise the investigation, but said she was confident the acts were planned.

“There is a mountain of digital evidence: videotape, social media, all digital evidence possible,” she said. “We have reviewed it and we are confident we can show it was premeditation.”

The mass shooting appears to be the deadliest episode of on-campus violence in more than 18 months, a period when instruction shifted online during the coronavirus pandemic and school shootings largely dropped out of headlines.

In Oxford, members of the community were reeling from the previous day’s events. Students from the high school recalled the moments as the horror unfolded: screams in the hallway, teachers urging students to move away from doors. Recent alumni expressed concern about friends who were injured – and the shock of seeing their own school’s name at the centre of a tragedy.

Jamie Miller, who graduated last year, said the only way to describe the news is “unreal”.

“You see school shootings all over the news, and it’s terrible,” she said. “Then you see your school in the headlines and names of people you know. It just doesn’t make sense.”

Oxford High School junior Olivia Hoffman had just sat down in class when she heard screaming in the hallway. A fellow student burst into the classroom in a panic.

“She seemed like she didn’t know whether to come in for shelter or keep running,” Hoffman said. “She turned and ran.”

A student locked the door, and the teacher told the students to sit in the corner of the classroom, she recounted.

That is when they heard the gunshots. “It sounded like the shots were right outside the door,” she said.

Since 2018, when 17 people were killed during a shooting at a Florida high school, many states have passed legislation making it more difficult for children to access firearms.

Eleven states have laws concerning firearm-locking devices, including Michigan, in an attempt to reduce the risk of guns falling into the hands of children or criminals.

Michigan does not require firearm owners to lock their weapons, but it is illegal for someone under 18 to possess a gun in public. In schools, it is illegal to carry a concealed gun, and some school districts in the state also ban open carrying.

