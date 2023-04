Donald Trump appears in court for an arraignment on charges stemming from his indictment by a Manhattan grand jury following a probe into hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels. Photo: Reuters/Andrew Kelly/Pool

Former US president Donald Trump surrendered to law enforcement in New York City on Tuesday after being indicted on a charge of his role in paying adult film actress Stormy Daniels $130,000 on the eve of the 2016 election to keep quiet about an alleged affair.