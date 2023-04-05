| 14.3°C Dublin

Stormy, Trump and more: The main players in historic hush-money case

Donald Trump appears in court for an arraignment on charges stemming from his indictment by a Manhattan grand jury following a probe into hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels. Photo: Reuters/Andrew Kelly/Pool Expand
Donald Trump's former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen. Photo: AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File Expand
Adult film star Stormy Daniels. Photo: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images Expand
New York County District Attorney Alvin Bragg. Photo: Reuters/Brendan McDermid Expand
Donald Trump and Playboy model Karen McDougal in a picture she posted on Twitter in 2015 Expand
Donald Trump arrives at Manhattan Criminal Courthouse. Photo: Reuters/Brendan McDermid Expand

Derek Hawkins

Former US president Donald Trump surrendered to law enforcement in New York City on Tuesday after being indicted on a charge of his role in paying adult film actress Stormy Daniels $130,000 on the eve of the 2016 election to keep quiet about an alleged affair.

In court, Trump was charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first degree. He pleaded not guilty.

