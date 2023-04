Stormy Daniels: Woman at centre of Trump indictment is porn star turned ghostbuster

Donald Trump to appear in court in New York today as he faces charges over ‘hush money’ to actressDaniels’ popularity and profits boosted by news of indictment

Stormy Daniels claims she and Donald Trump had an affair and that she accepted money in exchange for her silence

Julia Harte Tue 4 Apr 2023 at 12:58