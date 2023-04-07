| 4.2°C Dublin

Close

Stormy Daniels tells Piers Morgan she doesn’t want Trump jailed: ‘The king has been dethroned’

The adult film actress said her usual democraphic used to be ‘white guys in suits – very much like you’, but that had changed since her recent fame

Adult film star Stormy Daniels. Photo: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images Expand

Close

Adult film star Stormy Daniels. Photo: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Adult film star Stormy Daniels. Photo: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Adult film star Stormy Daniels. Photo: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Graeme Massie

Stormy Daniels says that she felt “sad” to see Donald Trump make history as the first president to be arrested and arraigned in court on criminal charges linked to hush money payments he made to her.

The adult film actress told Piers Morgan that she had expected to be “excited” to see the former president appear before a New York judge but instead admitted she found her actual emotions on the day “shocking.”

Most Watched

Privacy