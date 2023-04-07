Stormy Daniels tells Piers Morgan she doesn’t want Trump jailed: ‘The king has been dethroned’

Stormy Daniels says that she felt “sad” to see Donald Trump make history as the first president to be arrested and arraigned in court on criminal charges linked to hush money payments he made to her.

The adult film actress told Piers Morgan that she had expected to be “excited” to see the former president appear before a New York judge but instead admitted she found her actual emotions on the day “shocking.”

“At first I thought I would be really excited when that day finally came as I did not think it would, and then I really didn’t think it would. I thought he was going to get away with not being held accountable. When I found out it was coming, or potentially coming I thought I would feel excited or vindicated but it was kind of anticlimactic,” she told Morgan on TalkTV.

Ms Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, told Morgan that she had watched Mr Trump’s arraignment on television.

“Part of me was like he finally had to go in and be under the rule of someone else. He had to obey the judge, the king has been dethroned he is no longer untouchable and no one should be untouchable, it doesn’t matter if you are the president, you should l be held accountable for your actions,” she said.

“But this is someone our country elected and chose, was there no better option? There was a range of emotions but sad was the most impactful and shocking for me.”

Daniels joked that Donald Trump still “owes me dinner”.

Mr Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 criminal charges connected with $130,000 in hush money payments made to the adult movie actress.

Following his arrest and arraignment earlier this week, Ms Daniels told Morgan about the evening she alleges she slept with Mr Trump following a golf event at Lake Tahoe.

“I was not invited to his hotel room. I was invited to have dinner for a business thing,” she told Morgan of the 2006 incident.

“It was not like I went to some guy’s hotel room and sat on the bed. I was invited to dinner, he said come up to the room and we will go down to one of the restaurants.

“I was a little early and when I got there he was in his pyjamas, I was like ‘hell no’ but he immediately got changed and was the perfect gentleman.”

Morgan then asked her what had happened over the dinner.

“He still owes me dinner. I never got my dinner or what I was there for the meeting about. I got nothing except for this ****,” she said.

Ms Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, explained that Mr Trump had asked to speak about her possible involvement with his Celebrity Apprentice show.

She said Donald Trump’s arrest in New York shows “progress” for women in the United States and its judicial system.

Daniels told Morgan that she did not believe there was a double standard in the treatment of Mr Trump, a Republican, and previous Democratic politicians such as John F Kennedy, Bill Clinton and John Edwards.

And she rejected Republican claims that Mr Trump was specifically being targeted by prosecutors.

“That’s one way of looking at it. Another way of looking at it, if you want to look at the positive in this, is that we have made progress in our justice system and in our country and for women,” she told Morgan.

“If those other presidents had done today what they had done, would it be treated the same? Or is it specifically just people screaming this is a vendetta against Trump? Let’s for a moment pretend that it was another president, or Clinton today and this happened…”

Morgan told her he also felt that attitudes to historic sex scandals featuring male Democratic figures would be judged differently in 2023 following the “#MeToo” reckoning.

“That’s what I hope and believe,” added Ms Daniels. “People just trashed Ms Lewinsky and all the way back through history, and I would like to believe if those things happened now it would be different.

“Of course, he (Trump) is going to spin it and the Republicans and the MAGA people are going to spin it and say it like it is just him, but is it really?

“I am hoping it is just us moving forward and you can apply that to how racial crimes are handled. Hopefully, it is a sign of progress as a whole.”

And she added: “In this case, it is a sex scandal and a woman speaking out against someone in power and they want to say it is just because it is him (Trump). I would like to think it doesn’t matter that it is him, he just happens to be the one now.”

Daniels also told Morgan that he fitted her usual demographic in their interview for TalkTV.

During the interview, Daniels spoke about how her fanbase shifted in 2018 after she came forward with an allegation that she had been in a sexual, extramarital relationship with the president in 2006, and had been threatened and later bribed to stay quiet.

“I was dancing in strip clubs, which I had always done but it used to be [that] I’d go on stage and most of the [audience] would be white guys in suits – very much like you,” Daniels told the host, who did not respond.

“And then suddenly overnight I walked out on stage and all of those guys were gone and it’s gay men and trans people and women – a lot of women,” she continued. “Just this whole other crowd and dynamic.”

The interview was originally scheduled for last week and was set to be Daniels’s first since Trump’s indictment. However, Daniels postponed the original interview last minute due to “security reasons”.

Daniels told Vogue that she has been facing death threats ever since Trump was indicted on criminal charges last week.

Meanwhile, Daniels was ordered to pay Trump $120,000 on the same day he appeared in court. The order comes as a result of the defamation lawsuit Daniels lost against the former president back in 2018 after he branded her claims that she was threatened by an unidentified man in a parking lot over their alleged affair a “total con job”.

Elsewhere in the interview with Morgan, Daniels said she doesn’t believe that the former president deserves jail time over the hush money payments. “Specific to my case, I don’t think that his crimes against me are worthy of incarceration,” she said.

Daniels also said that she will “absolutely” testify against the former president if she is asked to do so. “It’s daunting, but I look forward to it because I have nothing to hide,” she said.