| 11.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Stormy Daniels may soon seal Donald Trump’s fate – how did the US porn star become one of the most powerful people in politics?

Stormy Daniels and Donald Trump Expand
Stormy Daniels (Markus Schreiber/AP) Expand
Former US President Donald Trump. Photo: José Luis Villegas/AP Expand

Close

Stormy Daniels and Donald Trump

Stormy Daniels and Donald Trump

Stormy Daniels (Markus Schreiber/AP)

Stormy Daniels (Markus Schreiber/AP)

Former US President Donald Trump. Photo: José Luis Villegas/AP

Former US President Donald Trump. Photo: José Luis Villegas/AP

/

Stormy Daniels and Donald Trump

Io Dodds

One busy weekday night in May 2018, a Pittsburgh strip club dancer named Scarlet went to the bar for fries and ran into something unusual: a young man carrying a political non-fiction book conspicuously under his arm.

The book was Fire and Fury by Michael Wolff, about the first year of Donald Trump’s presidency, and the man — Isaac — was hoping that one of the other strippers would sign it for him.

Most Watched

Privacy