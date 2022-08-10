Steve Bannon tells Alex Jones ‘deep state’ is planning to assassinate Donald Trump and FBI planted evidence

Former White House adviser Steve Bannon has claimed that the “deep state” is planning to assasinate former president Donald Trump and that the FBI planted evidence against him during the raid on his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.

“I do not think it’s beyond this administrative state and their deep state apparatus to actually try to work on the assassination of President Trump. I think – I think everything’s on the table,” Mr Bannon said in an interview with right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on Infowars.

“I think security ought to be at the highest it’s ever been. And honestly, I think he ought to and I think he should have flown down in Mar-a-Lago this morning, walked out there at noon today, and said, hey, I’m running for president, United States. Suck on that.”

Last month, Mr Bannon was convicted of two counts of ignoring a Congressional subpoena to testify before the January 6 committee and is facing a maximum of two years in prison.

Last week, Jones was ordered by a court to pay $4 million to the parents of a child murdered in the Sandy Hook school massacre for spreading false stories that it was a hoax.

Bannon also referred to the FBI raids at Mr Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence as a “desecration”.

“We need...you [Donald Trump] need to get to Mar-a-Lago, the exact place that they desecrated, because it was a desecration. They did it on purpose. They understand how Mar-a-Lago resonates with not just Maga [Make America Great Again, a phrase used by the Trump-supporting right wing] but to the American people.”

He described the Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida as “one of the great buildings in this country” that has seen “many iconic moments”.

The estate hosted a number of important heads of state, notably the late Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, Chinese premier Xi Jinping and Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro. Mr Trump also coordinated the US’s response to a North Korean missile test from the Palm Beach estate.

Citing these, Mr Bannon said: “So many important things happened there – to go and desecrate it the way they did, particularly over this administrative issue at the National Archives... clearly they’re, as you know, Alex, on a fishing expedition or on a planting expedition, I wouldn’t put it past [them] to have planted stuff ... this is criminal.”

“The FBI and the DOJ are essentially lawless criminal organisations.” he added.

On Monday, the former president’s Palm Beach residence was raided in what appears to be part of an investigation into the removal of official presidential records from the White House.

Mr Trump has condemned the raids as “prosecutorial misconduct” and “the weaponisation of the justice system” meant to keep him from running in the 2024 presidential election.

On Wednesday, Trump also said he will be questioned by the New York attorney general, who is probing potentially fraudulent asset valuations by his company.

In a post on his Truth Social media account, Trump said his "great company, and myself, are being attacked from all sides." The deposition -- which had been delayed a month because of the death of his former wife Ivana Trump -- comes just days after Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence was searched by federal agents investigating whether the former president took classified documents from the White House.

Trump and two of his children, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump, agreed to each sit for seven hours of sworn testimony, after losing a court battle to quash the subpoenas. New York Attorney General Letitia James is investigating whether the Manhattan-based Trump Organization manipulated asset valuations to secure more favourable terms for bank loans and insurance, as well as tax breaks.

The former president was held in contempt of court and fined $10,000 a day as part of the same investigation after he failed to properly respond to a related subpoena for documents and records in his personal possession. Trump resolved the contempt finding after racking up $110,000 in fines.

Eric Trump, the former president's son and an executive vice president at the Trump Organization, was deposed by state investigators in 2020 after fighting in court to delay the questioning. He invoked his Fifth Amendment right to avoid incriminating himself more than 500 times over six hours, James said in a filing earlier this year.

The Trump Organization has long said that the investigation by James, a Democrat, is politically motivated, though every attempt to convince a judge of that argument has failed. Trump sued James in federal court to try to block the investigation, alleging her animus toward him was proof that the probe violated his constitutional rights. A judge dismissed the case.

James's civil investigation is running alongside a criminal probe by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. Bragg's office brought charges against Trump's company and its chief financial officer last year, alleging unpaid taxes.