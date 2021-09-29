Donald Trump has called Stephanie Grisham “angry and bitter” after his former press secretary released incendiary claims in a new tell-all book.

Ms Grisham claimed the former president told Russian president Vladimir Putin he would but on a tough act for the cameras before the two spoke in private.

She also claimed her ex-boss called her from Air Force One to insist that his penis was not shaped like a mushroom, as alleged by former porn star Stormy Daniels.

According to the book, Donald Trump’s handlers designated an unnamed White House official known as the “Music Man” to play Mr Trump’s favourite show tunes, including Memory from the musical Cats, to improve his mood.

The unnamed aide is later revealed to be Ms Grisham’s ex-boyfriend. She doesn’t name him, but The New York Times reported that it’s Max Miller, who’s now a congressional candidate backed by Mr Trump.

Ms Grisham writes in I’ll Take Your Questions Now that Donald Trump often scolded her and made impossible requests.

“When I began to see how his temper wasn’t just for shock value or the cameras, I began to regret my decision to go to the West Wing,” Ms Grisham writes.

Apart from shocking revelations about the former president’s personal life and temperament in the new tell-all book, Ms Grisham has also exposed the inner workings of the White House staff and said a culture of “casual dishonesty” was forged.

“Casual dishonesty filtered through the White House as if it were in the air conditioning system,” Ms Grisham writes in “I’ll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw at the Trump White House,” according to The Washington Post, which obtained an early copy of the book.

Donald Trump also asked the boyfriend of Stephanie Grisham if she was good in bed, the former press secretary claims in her new book.

Trump reference the break up of the two in his response to Ms Grisham’s explosive claims.

"She became very angry and bitter after her break up and as time went on she was seldom relied upon, or even thought about,” Trump said in a statement.

The claims were made in Ms Grisham’s upcoming book "I’ll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw In The White House.", preview copies of which were delivered to The Washington Post and The New York Times ahead of its release on 5 October.