Stars to help ‘less privileged’ women fight harassment

Three hundred Hollywood women have launched a group to tackle the sexual harassment problems revealed by the Harvey Weinstein scandal.

Reese Witherspoon, Eva Longoria, America Ferrera and Emma Stone are among the actresses, movie executives and writers backing the Time’s Up campaign group.

Harvey Weinstein. Photo credit: Anthony Devlin/PA Wire

A $13m (€10.8m) legal fund will help “less privileged women”, such as “janitors, nurses and workers at farms, factories, restaurants and hotels”, who are the victims of sexual misconduct, to get justice. Film stars are also being urged to wear black at the Golden Globes awards ceremony this month to show solidarity and speak out against inequality on the red carpet. The group has placed a full-page advert in ‘The New York Times’ and ‘La Opinión’, a Spanish-language newspaper, calling for action.

“The struggle for women to break in, to rise up the ranks and to simply be heard and acknowledged in male-dominated workplaces must end; time’s up on this impenetrable monopoly,” it read. The group is the most prominent example of women in Hollywood turning outrage at allegations against Weinstein into a wider movement for change.

Weinstein, who co-founded entertainment company Miramax, faced accusations of rape, sexual assault and harassment from dozens of women last year. His spokesman has repeatedly denied “any allegations of non-consensual sex”. Time’s Up, run by volunteers, has drawn support from many high-profile women in the acting industry, both in front of and behind the camera.

Ms Witherspoon, who starred in ‘Legally Blonde’ and ‘Walk The Line’, told ‘The New York Times’: “We have been siloed off from each other. “We’re finally hearing each other and seeing each other, and now locking arms in solidarity with each other, and in solidarity for every woman who doesn’t feel seen, to be finally heard.”

Ms Longoria, star of ‘Desperate Housewives’, is backing a campaign for stars to wear black at the Golden Globes.

“For years, we’ve sold these awards shows as women, with our gowns and colours and our beautiful faces and our glamour,” she said.

“This time, the industry can’t expect us to go up and twirl around.” The legal fund will be housed at the US National Women’s Law Centre and help victims who “have been silenced for too long”. (© Daily Telegraph

London)

Irish Independent