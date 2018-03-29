News North America

Thursday 29 March 2018

Starbucks must put cancer warning on California coffee - judge

Stock photo: Getty Images
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Starbucks Corp and other coffee companies must put a cancer warning label on coffee products sold in California, a Los Angeles judge ruled.

Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle said in a proposed decision Wednesday that Starbucks and other companies had failed to show that the threat from a chemical compound produced when roasting coffee was insignificant.

Starbucks and other plaintiffs in the case have until April 10 to file objections.

Reuters

