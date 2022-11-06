Stakes are high as mid-terms could make Biden a lame duck

People in Georgia hand in IDs for advance voting in the US mid-term elections

Outside of America, opinion is divided on Donald Trump — people either hate him or they loathe him. Within America, he is also a highly divisive figure — but there’s a very substantial 40pc or so who are loyal devotees.

In the two years since his defeat by Joe Biden, Trump has dominated the Republican Party like never before. On the other hand, because of poor performances in key areas such as the economy, crime and illegal immigration, Biden’s popularity has plummeted.

In the land of seemingly never-ending elections, we are just days away from the all-important mid-terms — traditionally seen as a referendum on the party in power. Although neither Trump nor Biden is on the ballot next Tuesday, their respective political futures will be determined by the outcome.

If the Democrats lose control of the House and, in a worst-case scenario, the Senate as well, it will scupper Biden’s ability to deliver on his progressive agenda and undermine his second-term presidential ambitions.

By the same token, if MAGA candidates sweep the boards, Trump’s iron grip on the Republicans will tighten and he will have a clear path to another presidential run in 2024.

In the less likely event that the reverse happens and Democrats hold the House and take the Senate, they will have free rein to implement a transformative ‘left-wing’ agenda. On the Republican side, that may also open the door for a Trump-alternative presidential runner such as Florida’s Ron DeSantis.

Since the disastrous withdrawal from Kabul last year, Biden’s poll ratings have been abysmal — but the political landscape has witnessed considerable flux from a year ago, when a Republican landslide seemed likely.

The shifting fortunes of both parties are best seen in the so-called generic ballot where voters are asked: “If the election were tomorrow, which party would you vote for?”

Biden’s recent characterisation of these generic polls is largely correct.

“It’s been back and forth — with them ahead, us ahead, them ahead. Back and forth... I think we’re going to see one more shift back to our side in the closing days.”

And I say “largely” correct because Biden’s expectation of a swing back to the Democrats over the next few days seems a forlorn one.

​Throughout 2021, the Democrats had a healthy lead in the generic polls — which favoured them over Republicans by between 2.5pc and 3pc. Then last November the polls flipped as Republicans gained the upper hand. They held that advantage until the end of July, when the generic ballot flipped back again to the Democrats.

What caused this unexpected shift back to the Democrats was the confirmation in June that the Supreme Court had overturned the constitutional right to abortion. The formal announcement of the overturning of Roe v Wade acted like a defibrillator on the Democratic body politic.

Finally, Democrats felt they had a hot issue to campaign on. Party strategists poured hundreds of millions of dollars into campaign advertising championing the abortion issue. Seeing an immediate bounce in the polls, they doubled down on abortion-themed TV ads.

It was a logical choice that complemented their other principal ‘culture war’ campaign issue — that MAGA Republicans were, as Biden had described them, “semi-fascists” who posed a threat to US democracy.

Above all, it allowed Democratic candidates to avoid talking about the one issue that had become politically toxic for them — the economy.

With the price of “gas and groceries” rocketing, US inflation has hit a 40-year high. In an effort to curtail this inflation, the Fed last week raised interest rates again in the hope of averting a severe economic recession. It’s no surprise, then, that the Democrats have inverted the old Clinton mantra by effectively adopting its obverse: “It’s anything but the economy, stupid.”

In recent weeks, however, mounting voter pessimism over the economy has pushed abortion rights and threats to democracy into the background. Currently, only 20pc of voters think the economy is heading in the right direction, while 70pc say the opposite.

On the other hand, polls now suggest that abortion is of concern to only about 5pc of the electorate. This switch in voter sentiment has handed the momentum to Republicans in the crucial last stage of the election, leaving Democrats with insufficient time to switch strategies.

The rising tide of inflation has lifted all Republican boats. A survey in last week’s Wall Street Journal gave Republicans a 46pc to 44pc edge over Democrats. In the same survey in August, Democrats had a 3pc lead — and a net 5pc swing at this late stage is very significant.

A further concern for Democratic strategists is that the party continues to lose ground among some key voter groups who were once its traditional supporters — Latinos and white suburban women.

But it’s the shift against them among non-aligned voters that is the real worry for Democrats. This group is enormously influential in determining the outcome of US elections. Most independent voters now regard Republicans as being better placed than Democrats to handle the economy and get inflation under control.

The upshot of these trends is that on Tuesday, Republicans will probably control the House with a sizeable majority. And although the Senate is a much closer race, Republican control of it is also a distinct possibility — probably by one or two votes. But to achieve this, Republicans must win two out of Georgia, Nevada and Pennsylvania.

The stakes could not be higher. If Democrats lose control of both House and Senate, Biden will become a lame-duck president, unable to pass further legislation.

If MAGA candidates make substantial gains, Trump’s grip on the Republican party will be vice-like, and his position as the party’s 2024 presidential nominee will be unassailable — and we’ll never hear the end of it.

One final thing to note. Like the course of true love, American elections never seem to run smoothly these days, so don’t be surprised if some counts end up with no final results for days after the polls close on Tuesday. There could be ructions in Pennsylvania, where the race is likely to be close.

Inevitably, this will inspire all sorts of allegations of electoral malfeasance, voter fraud and claims of stolen elections.

If you thought the last few years in US politics were bad, brace yourself for even greater political turbulence in the wake of this week’s vote.