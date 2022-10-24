St Louis school shooting: Gunman who killed two, injured six claimed he was ‘tired of everybody’ at the school

People embrace following a shooting at Central Visual Performing Arts High School in St Louis. Photo: Jordan Opp/St Louis Post-Dispatch via AP

A gunman killed two victims at a St Louis area high school before being shot dead by police who responded to the incident on Monday morning.

One teacher and a teenage girl were killed in the incident that took place shortly after 9am at Central Visual Performing Arts High School in St Louis.

As of 10am local time, authorities were still searching for more victims in the building as students were evacuated, the school said in a statement.

Eight victims were transported to a hospital for injuries ranging from gunshot wounds to cardiac arrest, say reports.

Several students told the Post-Dispatch they first thought it was a drill until they heard the principal say the code word for a shooting. Students jumped out of windows of the school building to escape the scene.

One student told the newspaper that she heard the gunman, who she did not recognise, say he was “tired of everybody” at the school.

The family of a 61-year-old teacher has identified her as one of the fatal victims in the shooting.

Jean Kirk Kuzcka, who taught physical education, was gunned down by the shooter during the violence this morning.

“My mom loved kids,” Ms Kuczka’s daughter, Abigail Kuczka, told the Post-Dispatch. “She loved her students. I know her students looked at her like she was their mom because a lot of them didn’t have a good home life.”

In her school biography, Ms Kuzcka had written that she didn’t imagine herself in any career other than education. She had been a teacher at the performing arts high school since 2008.