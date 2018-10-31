Special ed teacher (26) charged with having sex with female student

A special education teacher in the US has been charged after allegedly having sex with a 17-year-old female student.

Jennifer Walsh, a 26-year-old teacher at Sycamore High School in Cincinnati, was indicted on two counts of sexual battery in connection with the alleged relationship with the teen from May through August, according to the New York Post.

An investigation was launched on October 18 after an investigator from Hamilton County’s Job and Family Services agency reported an incident to police involving Walsh and the teenage girl.

Walsh, whose computer, phone and personal documents were seized by police, resigned from her position as an intervention specialist at the school a day later, according to the New York Post.

Superintendent Frank Forsthoefel said that the alleged encounters did not occur on school grounds.

“We find the reported allegations to be shocking, upsetting and take them very seriously,” Superintendent Frank Forsthoefel told the New York Post. “We are committed to fully working with the Montgomery Police Department in their investigation and to take appropriate action to ensure a safe and supportive learning environment for all students.”

It's believed the alleged victim is not a student with disabilities.

Walsh was released from custody after posting bail.

Online Editors