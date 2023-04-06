Spanish TV star Ana Obregon (68) reveals new surrogate baby is actually her late son’s child

Spanish actress Ana Obregon sparked criticism last week for welcoming a baby via surrogacy in the US – but now says the infant is actually the daughter of her late son.

The 68-year-old actor told ¡Hola! magazine the baby was fathered by her son Aless Lequio García, who died from cancer in 2020 aged 27.

“This girl isn’t my daughter, she’s my granddaughter,” she said. “This was Aless’s final wish, to bring a child of his own into the world.”

Before his death in 2020, doctors reportedly encouraged her son to preserve samples of his sperm before beginning cancer treatment, as he had expressed a desire before dying to have a child. The samples were frozen and stored in New York, she said.

Ms Obregon posed with her granddaughter – named Ana Sandra – for the cover of ¡Hola! magazine this week.

The actress revealed the infant was conceived in June 2022 and born on March 20, 2023, in Miami, Florida.

She will be registered at the Spanish consulate before they fly to Madrid.

In an Instagram post, Ms Obregon shared a photo of the cover along with a message to her late son, Aless, in the caption.

“My Aless, I swore I would save you from cancer and I failed you. I promised you I’d bring your daughter into the world and here she is in my arms,” she said.

“I swear I will take care of her with the infinite love I have to give and you will help me from heaven,” Ms Obregon added.

“You are the love of my life in heaven and your daughter is the love of my life on Earth.”

Ms Obregon had been at the centre of a fierce debate last week when it was reported that she had welcomed a baby via surrogacy, which is prohibited in Spain.

After the actor was pictured last month on the cover of ¡Hola! with the newborn outside a Miami hospital, Ms Obregon confirmed the baby news in an Instagram post on March 29.

“A light full of love came into my darkness. I will never be alone again,” she captioned the post. “I am alive”

Initial reports about the baby quickly gained the attention of Spanish government officials, sparking criticism from the leftist coalition government who denounced surrogacy.

Equality Minister Irene Montero, of the leftist United We Can coalition partner, said surrogate pregnancies were “a form of violence against women”.

“Surrogacy is a practice that is not legal in Spain,” she said.

“It is legally recognised in our country as a form of violence against women.”

Fellow left-wing politicians and members of Spain’s socialist party agreed that surrogacy is a women’s rights issue and a form of exploitation of women’s bodies.

Presidency Minister Felix Bolaños said: “Women’s bodies should not be bought nor rented to satisfy anyone’s desires.”

In Spain, all forms of surrogacy – including “altruistic” surrogacy, where there is no exchange of money or compensation – are prohibited.

Although the practice is illegal in Spain, people choose to go abroad to have children via surrogacy are not penalised and parentage after surrogacy is only recognised through legal adoption. (© Independent News Media, 2023)