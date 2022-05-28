| 7°C Dublin

Sons, daughters and teachers: portraits of the victims who were gunned down on an ordinary school day

Some of the families wanted to share memories of their children who died in the horrific attack

Marisela Gamez (second right) cries out while she is held by husband Mario and daughter Emily as they gather at the memorial cross of Gamez&rsquo; niece, Nevaeh Bravo, who was killed in the mass shooting. Photo: Nuri Vallbona/Reuters Expand

Her aunt noted that Nevaeh’s first name is heaven spelled backward. In a Facebook posting, Yvonne White described Nevaeh and her friend Jailah Silguero as “Our Angels”.

Nevaeh Alyssa Bravo (10)

Jacklyn Cazares (9)

Javier Cazares said his daughter was someone who would give the “shirt off her back” to help someone. “She had a voice,” he said. “She didn’t like bullies, she didn’t like kids being picked on. All in all, full of love. She had a big heart.”  

Jose Manuel Flores Jr (10)

