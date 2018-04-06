Son of Sean Penn and Robin Wright arrested on drug charges

A Nebraska State Patrol spokesman says the actors' 24-year-old son, Hopper Penn, and his girlfriend, 26-year-old Uma Von Wittkamp, were arrested on Wednesday afternoon after a trooper stopped their vehicle on Interstate 80.

Authorities said the trooper detected drug activity inside the vehicle and found 14 grams of marijuana, four amphetamine pills and three grams of mushrooms.

Von Wittkamp was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance.