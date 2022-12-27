Snow storm death toll in US rises to at least 50

THE death toll from an “epic, once-in-a-lifetime” storm that has wreaked havoc across the US rose to at least 50 yesterday, with the Buffalo area of New York state, at the edge of Lake Erie near the Canadian border, one of the hardest-hit places.

Winter storm Elliott has brought temperatures as low as -45C across a vast swathe of North America, from the Great Lakes near Canada to Arizona.

More than a million households were without power on Christmas Day, according to poweroutage.us, while the travel plans of tens of thousands of people were disrupted by cancelled flights and dangerous roads.

In Buffalo, at least 27 people died after hurricane-force winds and snow caused white-out conditions that paralysed emergency response efforts.

Almost every emergency vehicle in Buffalo became stranded on Saturday, while some drivers were trapped in their cars for two days.

Police said there had been two “isolated” instances of looting in the city during the storm.

New York governor Kathy Hochul described the situation in Buffalo as like a “war zone”, calling it an “epic, once-in-a-lifetime” disaster that ranked alongside a 1977 blizzard that killed nearly 30 people.

“This will go down in history as the most devastating storm in Buffalo’s long, storied history of having battled many battles, many, many major storms,” Ms Hochul said.

Deaths were recorded in at least 12 states – Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Wisconsin, according to NBC News.

The National Weather Service warned that a “band of heavy lake-effect snow” was producing an additional two to three inches of hourly snowfall in a bulletin yesterday morning. The “lake effect” is caused when freezing air passes over warmer lake water, creating intense snowfall.



The freezing temperatures are likely to linger for several days across the eastern United States, according to the National Weather Service.

“The life-threatening cold temperatures and in combination with dangerous wind chills will create a potentially life-threatening hazard for travellers that become stranded, individuals that work outside, livestock and domestic pets,” it said.

The western US will experience a “more active, stormy pattern”, with the potential to bring flash flooding and strong winds in parts of California and Washington State.

More than 8,300 flights were cancelled in the US over the Christmas weekend. That figure peaked at 3,488 flights cancelled on Saturday alone, leaving thousands stranded at airports on Christmas Eve.

Those who died around Buffalo were found in cars, homes and snowbanks.

Some died while shovelling snow, others when emergency crews could not respond in time to medical crises.

Erie County executive Mark Poloncarz described the blizzard as “the worst storm probably in our lifetime” and warned there may be more dead. “It’s just a horrible situation that we can see sort of the light at the end of the tunnel. But this is not the end yet,” he said yesterday.​

With many shops in the Buffalo area closed and driving bans in place, some people pleaded on social media for donations of food and nappies.

“It doesn’t matter if you had 1,000 more pieces of equipment and 10,000 personnel, there’s still nothing you could have done in that period. It was that bad,” Mr Poloncarz said. “I know it’s hard for people to believe but it was like looking at a white wall for 14 to 18 hours straight.”

Buffalo mayor Byron Brown described the task of retrieving storm victims from cars, homes and streets.

“Our police officers are human. It is painful to find members of your community that are deceased,” the mayor said, adding the blizzard’s victims “were trying to walk out during storm conditions, got disoriented and passed away out in the street”.

In a nearby home, Shahida Muhammad said an outage knocked out power to her one-year-old son’s ventilator. She and the child’s father manually administered breaths from Friday until Sunday, when rescuers saw her social media posts and came to their aid.

Ms Muhammad said her son was doing well despite the ordeal.