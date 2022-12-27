| 2.8°C Dublin

Snow storm death toll in US rises to at least 50

Vehicles covered in snow near downed electricity wires on a road in Buffalo, New York. Photo: Instagram/Jason Murawski Jr/Reuters Expand
A woman clears snow from her driveway following a winter storm that hit the Buffalo region in New York. Photo: Reuters/Brendan McDermid Expand
People work to clear snow during a winter storm that hit the Buffalo region in Amherst, New York, U.S., December 26, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid Expand

Bevan Hurley

THE death toll from an “epic, once-in-a-lifetime” storm that has wreaked havoc across the US rose to at least 50 yesterday, with the Buffalo area of New York state, at the edge of Lake Erie near the Canadian border, one of the hardest-hit places.

Winter storm Elliott has brought temperatures as low as -45C across a vast swathe of North America, from the Great Lakes near Canada to Arizona.

