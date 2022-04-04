Six killed in California’s second mass shooting in just five weeks

A police officer ties barricade tape at the crime scene after an early-morning shooting in California. Photo: REUTERS/Fred Greaves

Leticia Fields-Harris cries after her husband Sergio Harris died in the shooting in Sacramento, California. Photo: Fred Greaves/Reuters

Police are hunting at least one suspect after six people were killed and 10 injured in a mass shooting in California’s state capital Sacramento.

Sacramento Police Chief Kathy Lester said police were patrolling the area two blocks from the Capitol at about 2am when they heard gunfire and rushed to the scene.

They found a large crowd gathered and six people dead in the street. Another 10 either took themselves or were transported to hospitals.

“We’re asking for the public’s help in helping us to identify the suspects in this,” Ms Lester said. Asked whether authorities were searching for one or more suspects, she said she did not know.

Shortly after the shooting, video was posted on Twitter that showed people running through the street amid the sound of rapid gunfire.

Kelsey Schar (18) was staying on the fourth floor of the nearby Citizen Hotel when she said she heard gunshots and saw flashes in the dark. She walked to the window and “saw a guy running and just shooting,” Ms Schar said.

Her friend, Madalyn Woodard (17) said she saw a crowd in the street scatter amid the gunfire. She said she saw a girl who appeared to have been shot in the arm lying on the ground. Security guards from a nearby nightclub rushed to help the girl with what looked like napkins to try to stop the bleeding.

Yesterday’s violence was the third time in the US this year that at least six people were killed in a mass shooting. And it was the second mass shooting in Sacramento in the last five weeks.

On February 28, a father killed his three daughters, a chaperone and himself in a church during a weekly supervised visitation.

David Mora (39) was armed with a homemade semi-automatic rifle-style weapon, even though he was under a restraining order that prohibited him from possessing a firearm.

In a tweet, Sacramento mayor Darrell Steinberg decried rising gun violence, calling it “the scourge of our city, state and nation, and I support all actions to reduce it. Words can’t express my shock and sadness this morning”.

“The numbers of dead and wounded are difficult to comprehend,” he said.

State Governor Gavin Newsom said his administration was working closely with law enforcement.

“What we do know at this point is that another mass casualty shooting has occurred, leaving families with lost loved ones, multiple individuals injured and a community in grief,” he said.

The area where yesterday’s shooting occurred is packed with restaurants and bars. Nightclubs close at 2am and it’s normal for streets to be full of people at that hour.

Berry Accius, a community activist, said he came to the scene shortly after the shooting happened.

“The first thing I saw was victims. I saw a young girl with a whole bunch of blood in her body, a girl taking off glass from her, a young girl screaming saying, ‘They killed my sister.’ A mother running up, ‘Where’s my son, has my son been shot?’” he said.

UC Davis Medical Centre had received four patients from the downtown shooting, spokesperson Stephanie Winn said. Ten ambulances and 50 first responders from the Sacramento Fire Department responded to the shooting, according to police.