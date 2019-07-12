Singer R Kelly has been arrested on charges including child pornography and enticement of a minor, the US Attorney's office said.

Singer R Kelly arrested on charges including child pornography and enticement of a minor

Kelly, 52, was arrested on Thursday night on a 13-count indictment which also included alleged obstruction of justice.

He was taken into custody in Chicago at around 7pm.

"The counts include child porn, enticement of a minor and obstruction of justice," Joseph Fitzpatrick, a spokesman for the US Attorney's office, adding that further details would be released on Friday.

The R&B singer already faces state sex-related charges in Illinois involving four women, three of whom were minors when the alleged abuse occurred.

He pleaded not guilty to those charges and was released on bail.

