The search for an Irish man missing in a US national park has had a significant development as rangers have been able to identify a particular trail Cian McLaughlin (27) was hiking.

Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming published an appeal for Cian McLaughlinwho was last seen at 2.30pm on Tuesday, June 8.

Now, the search has received a significant boost after the sighting of a man matching Cian’s description on a particular hiking trail last week. This means rangers and search teams can adjust their search plan and now focus their 310,000 acre-search onto just the Garnet Canyon trail, RTÉ reports this morning.

This trail is a 8.2 mile round trip and has an elevation of 9,280-ft. at The Meadows. Its difficulty is ranked as “moderate-strenuous” on the official national park website.

A walker on the trail earlier in the week confirmed he passed a solo hiker with shoulder-length hair, glasses, white shirt, shorts, hat and tattoos. This matches the description of Cian McLaughlin.

The Dubliner was reported missing on Sunday morning by Teton County Sheriff’s office after they received a missing person report late on Saturday night after he failed to show up for work on Thursday.

His vehicle was then found early on Sunday morning by park rangers in the Lupine Meadows Trailhead.

Search operations continue in the park with forty park staff, four local search and rescue dog teams and members of Teton County Search and Rescue are all looking for Mr McLaughlin, along with aerial reconnaissance operations.

“As McLaughlin’s destination is unclear, anyone who has been traveling in the Teton backcountry since Tuesday, June 8, may have seen him,” the appeal from Grand Teton National Park read earlier in the week.

"Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should contact the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch.”

This can be done by calling or texting the tip line on 888-653-0009, by clicking ‘submit a tip’ online at www.nps.gov/ISB or by emailing nps_isb@nps.gov.